MGM+ launches in India, here's how you can watch Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Silence of the Lambs for Rs 599 per year

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius brothers who became country’s youngest CEOs, app developers at 10 and 12; now working at...

Kapil Sharma is charging this jaw-dropping amount for The Great Indian Kapil Show; know fees of Sunil, Krushna, & others

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more

BCCI announces India squad for T20 World Cup 2024; Kohli, Samson in, KL Rahul dropped

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares first post after 11 years on Instagram, gives sneak peek into Pataudi Palace

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius brothers who became country’s youngest CEOs, app developers at 10 and 12; now working at...

Kapil Sharma is charging this jaw-dropping amount for The Great Indian Kapil Show; know fees of Sunil, Krushna, & others

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more

7 health benefits of Guava leaves

Vitamin B6-rich foods that promote kidney health

How high cholesterol is considered dangerous?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Kapil Sharma is charging this jaw-dropping amount for The Great Indian Kapil Show; know fees of Sunil, Krushna, & others

This small-budget hit had 3 Khans, set new fashion trends, made star kid's career; earned...

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

MGM+ launches in India, here's how you can watch Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Silence of the Lambs for Rs 599 per year

MGM+ becomes the 23rd Channel to launch on Prime Video in India.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Legally Blonde-Hercules
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Video Has launched MGM+ on Prime Video Channels. MGM+ offers an extensive and enthralling selection of entertainment including critically acclaimed and popular series, blockbuster movies and timeless classics primarily from the iconic Hollywood studio, MGM.

Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to MGM+ at a special price of ₹599 per year. With this, MGM+ becomes the 23rd Channel to launch on Prime Video in India.

With an add-on subscription to MGM+ on Prime Video Channels, Prime members can enjoy a vast slate of multi-genre content offerings including classic and cult-favourite movies like Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Prodigy, The Silence of the Lambs, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Robocop, The Vow, Child’s Play, Death Wish, and more, along with much-loved series like Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Teen Wolf, Get Shorty, among others.  

“We're thrilled to launch MGM+ as a Channel for our customers in India, offering an extensive library of blockbuster, much-loved, and premium content at a single destination – Prime Video. Since launch, our objective with Prime Video Channels has been to provide our customers with increased choice, improved accessibility and greater convenience of watching their favourite content all within a single app,” stated Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “In a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered increased reach to both local and global streamers to expand their footprint in India, allowing them to connect with a vast and diverse audience across the country. We are certain that with its vast library of iconic movies and series, MGM+ will entertain and delight Indian customers.” 

“We're excited to partner with Prime Video India to deliver exceptional entertainment to Indian audiences through MGM+” remarked Michael Katzer, head of MGM+ International. “The streaming service brings a huge range of premium quality, successful movies, much-loved series as well as ageless classics, spanning multiple genres including sci-fi, suspense, action-thriller, romance, and much more. The expansion of MGM+ in India further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ channel internationally, while enhancing the content offering available to subscribers.” 

Prime members in India can subscribe to MGM+ through Prime Video Channels at a price of ₹599 per year.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Badaun Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Kolhapur Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement