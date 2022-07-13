Gujarat floods: Rain, lightning claim 83 lives, 31,035 people relocated to safety

Photo: ANI

Even though the persistent rainfall that has been seen throughout Gujarat over the last week has subsided in many areas of the state and relief work is now being carried out, several regions are still on high alert.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told the media during a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday that a red alert has been issued in Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad, and Navsari districts due to high to very heavy rainfall anticipated.

According to him, the state government is ready to safeguard the safety and security of human lives and property.

At least 21 reservoirs in the state are more than 100 percent full due to rains, Trivedi said.

Some 30 reservoirs are 70% to 100% full, 27 reservoirs are 50% to 70% full, 51 reservoirs are 25% to 50% full, and 77 reservoirs are less than 25% full.

In various villages in the Kutch district's Bhuj, Nakhtrana, Lakhpat, Abdasa, Mundra, and Mandvi talukas, he said that NDRF and SDRF teams, local police, and administration worked with local youth to rescue more than 110 civilians and four animals trapped in water.

At least 83 people have been killed throughout the state as a result of lightning storms so far, according to Trivedi. Fourteen individuals have perished in the last 24 hours, he added.

According to the ministry, 31,035 people have been evacuated to safer locations so far. 9 848 people have returned to their houses as the water level dropped, leaving 21,094 people in shelters.

He added that out of the 14,610 ST bus routes operating in the villages across the state, only 138 were closed. Similarly, out of the more than 18,000 villages, electricity was disrupted in 769 villages where power supply has been restored.

