Greater Noida selling 166 housing plots at Rs 34000 rate, apply on SBI portal; area, price details

On the direction of Ritu Maheshwari, the Greater Noida Authority had launched the scheme for 166 residential plots.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

The Greater Noida Authority has been selling residential plots at reasonable rates. The masses can apply for these plots till February 13. The last date for submitting the fees is February 17. The last date for submitting the documents is February 20.

On the direction of Ritu Maheshwari, the Greater Noida Authority had launched the scheme for 166 residential plots. The size of these plots range from 162 square meters and 738 square meters.

These land plots are available in: 127 plots of area 220 sq m and 13 of 162 sq m in Sector 2; in Chai 3, 11 plots of size 504 sq m, 1 of size 738 sq m; 4 plots of size 356 sq m in Fi 3, 3 plots of size 200 square meters in Delta 3, 1 plot of size 500 sq m in Sigma 2, four flats in Sigma 1 of size 500 square meters.

The last date for applying was February 3. The deadline was extended by 10 days.

The reserve price for these plots is between Rs 34000 per square meter and Rs 43000 per square meter. The allotment of the plots will be conducted via an auction.

Interested people may apply using the SBI portal: https://etender.sbi.

listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

