'Get Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh roads cleared or...': Kapil Mishra's 3-day ultimatum to Delhi Police on anti-CAA protests

Soon after the incident of stone-pelting between two opposing groups during an anti-CAA protest in a northeast Delhi neighbourhood, BJP leader Kapil Mishra gave a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to evacuate the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh area of the city.

This came after stone-pelting was reported between a group protesting against the CAA and another supporting it. The group supporting the CAA was protesting against the blocking of the road near Jaffrabad metro station and had gathered on the call of Mishra.

The road was blocked by anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close the entry and exit gates of the station.

Speaking to protesters and Police after the incident, Mishra warned that they will not act against the protesters before US President Donald Trump concludes his India visit on Tuesday.

Addressing Delhi Police officials, Mishra said, "Trump ke jaane tak toh hum shaanti se jaa rahe hain. Lekin uske baad hum aapki bhi nahi sunenge agar raaste khaali nahi huye toh. Trump ke jaane tak aap Jaffrabad aur Chand Bagh khaali karwa dijiye, aisi aapse vinti kar rahe hain, uske baad hamein road par aana padega (We will not do anything till Donald Trump leaves. But after Trump leaves, we will not even listen to you if the roads are not vacated. Get the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads cleared, we are requesting you. After that, we will have to hit the streets)."

He also posted a video of his remarks on Twitter.

"Three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police- Get Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads cleared or don't try to convince us. We will nit listen to you. Only three days," he said in his tweet in Hindi.

The fresh protest near Jaffrabad metro station began on Saturday night as protesters gathered near the metro station, blocking a road which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

On Sunday afternoon, some CAA supporters gathered on the other side near Maujpur red light, opposing the blockade of the road. Soon the scuffle turned violent as stone-pelting started from both sides.

The incident took place even as heavy police force was present near the site.

The call to gather at Maujpur was made by Kapil Mishra.

"Today at 3 pm - in response to Jaffrabad. In front of Jaffrabad. At red light of Maujpur chowk. In support of CAA. We will hit the road. You are all invited," Mishra had tweeted earlier on Sunday.

"We will not let become another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi," he said as he called for people to gather near the protest site.

This came even as efforts are being made to clear a road blocked by anti-CAA protesters at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.