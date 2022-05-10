‘Focus on managing economy, not media headlines’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi as Indian rupee plummets

Photo - PTI

After the Indian rupee took a major hit on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plummeting economy of the country and accused him of “managing media headlines” and not focusing on the financial stability of India.

As the Indian rupee weakened to an all-time low on May 9, trading beyond 77.40 against the dollar, Rahul Gandhi made a jibe against PM Modi, but deviating from statements by other Congress leaders, he also pointed out some benefits of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when rupee fell. Now rupee is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly. A falling ₹ is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs. Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines.”

Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when ₹ fell.



Now ₹ is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly.



A falling ₹ is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs.



Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2022

Further, the Congress leader urged PM Narendra Modi to acknowledge the economic crisis and start working towards providing solutions instead of offering "PR distractions". Many Congress leaders took this opportunity to slam the BJP government for the plummeting rupee rates.

This is the eighth straight week when the Indian rupee rates fell against the US dollar, slimming down the forex reserve of the country to USD 597.728 billion. The drop in the rupee initially commenced when the war between Russia and Ukraine erupted.

The Congress party, on its official social media handles, also mocked the central government over the drop of the Indian currency, saying that the rupee has reached ICU (intensive care unit). Tweeting a clip of PM Modi, the Congress party slammed PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Congress said, “Rupee hits ALL-TIME LOW, trading beyond 77.20 per dollar! As gloom & dismay engulfs the nation, former CM of Gujarat hits out strongly at the Prime Minister & his government.”

Rupee hits ALL-TIME LOW, trading beyond 77.20 per dollar!



As gloom & dismay engulfs the nation, former CM of Gujarat hits out strongly at the Prime Minister & his govt.



Listen in: pic.twitter.com/5hJQJ4pSao — Congress (@INCIndia) May 9, 2022

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted, “Under the Modi Government, Indian rupee is in ICU. Under the Modi Government Indian rupee has crossed the age of ‘Margdarshak Mandal' of BJP. Under the Modi Government Indian rupee has fallen even beyond the age of Prime Minister and what are the reasons for the same.”

READ | ‘Decision soon, will discuss with states’: Centre to SC over reconsidering minority status for Hindus