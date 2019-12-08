Headlines

Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire may have been caused due to short circuit

A case has been lodged against Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 06:18 PM IST

At least 43 people have died and many others are injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi near Rani Jhansi road on Sunday. The injured have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash (LNJP) and Lady Hardinge hospitals.

Prima facie it appears that the fire was caused due to a short circuit caused while the presence of plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch, forensics will also probe the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the injured admitted at LNJP hospital.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir while speaking on the fire incident said, "I do not wish to indulge in politics but there must be an investigation into the incident. Someone has to take responsibility, it is a tragic incident."

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. PMO has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.

A person named Rehan, who is the owner of the building, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He had earlier been absconding, Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj had informed media. A case has been registered against him under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

