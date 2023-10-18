Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX Train: Check route, stations, fare, speed to be....

The first-of-its-kind new RapidX train will be inaugurated on October 20. Know all details here.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is set to kickstart the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor on October 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17 km long priority corridor on October 20.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut priority corridor will run between Sahibabad and Duhai depot. It will have five stations including Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Duhi, Guldhar, and Duhai depot.

This first-of-its-kind regional connectivity RapidX train will also provide connectivity to the Delhi Metro Red Line's Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station via the footover bridge. The aim is to make this train functional by 2025. It will be manufactured by Alstom company in Gujarat.

RapidX Train: Features

As per official details, the train will run between 6 am to 11 pm with a maximum speed of 160 kmph. The officials have also confirmed that the train will run at an average speed of 100 kmph.

The new RapidX train will be fully air-conditioned and have other commuter-friendly amenities.

The facilities on the train include--ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse seating arrangement, wide standing space, enough luggage space with racks, mobile or laptop charging sockets, auto-control ambient lighting system, among others.

The train will also have fully equipped multiple CCTV cameras, ensuring full safety of passengers.

Passengers will get these trains every 15 minutes for the initial stage. The frequency of the trains can be increased in future depending on need.

One coach for every RapidX train will be reserved for women, as per reports.

Passengers will be able to get a paper QR code-based ticket from Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or from counters.

