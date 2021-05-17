Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi speaks to CMs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, assures full support from Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa and the Lt Governor of Daman and Diu on the Cyclone Taukte related situation in the states and their preparedness to deal with it.

The Prime Minister also assured all possible Central assistance to these states and the UT, informing that the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) teams are also active in relief and rescue operations.

In a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Daman and Diu Lt Governor Praful Patel, PM Modi took stock of the situation and preparedness to deal with the cyclonic storm if it impacts these states and the UT, more than what was expected.

Thackeray told the PM that the administration in the state is fully alert.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM's Office tweeted, "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is closely monitoring the Cyclone Tauktae situation in the state." It also informed that Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts are on orange alert while Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae.

This comes two days after Prime Minister Modi had reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone's fallout in a high-level meeting that was attended by several ministries and agencies concerned.

So far, 12,420 residents of the coastal areas were relocated to safer places, and Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts were on orange alert while Raigad district was on red alert.

The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said that the Prime Minister, in a telephonic conversation with Rupani, discussed the preparations of the state to face cyclone Tauktae. "PM also expressed his readiness for all help from the Central government to the state," it said.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae is very likely to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening and make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during early hours on Tuesday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

(With agency inputs)