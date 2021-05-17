Mumbai airport shut, Bandra-Worli sea link closed as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies: Key points for Mumbaikars to know
Heavy rains and winds hit Mumbai amid Cyclone Tauktae , ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, while the Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Chief Minister Office (CMO) Maharashtra on Monday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in the state. As many as 12,420 citizens were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas so far.
Here is a list of what all you need to know if you're near Mumbai:
- Earlier Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL, informed that operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain closed from 11 am to 4 pm today because of the Cyclone Tauktae.
- The Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will also be closed for commuters till further notice due to heavy wind speed triggered due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking people to take alternate routes.
- Instructions have been given to all police stations to prevent the public from visiting beaches and promenades.
- IMD has forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri.
- Temporary shelters have been put up in Mumbai.
- The railways have cancelled some trains, and the fire brigade and NDRF teams have been told to stay on alert.
- The IMD had stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat in the early morning of May 18.
- Maximum temperatures in Mumbai would remain on the higher side while the city may experience rains.
- The Indian Navy has been asked to be on standby to handle an emergency in case of need.
- Fishermen have also been advised to avoid the sea till the situation normalises.