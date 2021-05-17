Mumbai airport shut, Bandra-Worli sea link closed as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies: Key points for Mumbaikars to know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra, while the Raigad district has been put on red alert due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Chief Minister Office (CMO) Maharashtra on Monday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in the state. As many as 12,420 citizens were relocated to safer places from the coastal areas so far.

Here is a list of what all you need to know if you're near Mumbai: