India

Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 32 lakh; death toll nears 60,000

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 67,151 new COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 10:16 AM IST

With more than 67,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 32 lakh-mark, while the death toll is nearing the 60,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 32,34,475 cases, which include 7,07,267 active cases; 24,67,759 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 59,449 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 67,151 new COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 7.03 lakh-mark and registered 1,65,921 active cases as of Tuesday.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,91,303 cases. The state crossed Andhra Pradesh to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Andhra Pradesh is third on the list with 3,71,639 cases.

After Andhra Pradesh comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 2,91,826 cases with 2,04,439 patients recovered, and 4,958 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,97,388 cases of which 1,44,754 have recovered and 3,059 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 1,64,071 positive cases so far of which 1,47,743 patients have recovered and 4,330 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 1,44,801 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,14,543 recovered and 2,909 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 61,879 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

