‘BJP’s Operation Lotus exposed, plans to topple Jharkhand govt’: Congress after MLAs get caught with cash in Bengal

File photo

In another shocking turn of events in West Bengal, three MLAs of the Congress party from Jharkhand were detained by the authorities in the state after they were allegedly caught with a large hoard of cash, just in the backdrop of the Partha Chatterjee-Arpita Mujherjee controversy.

According to officials, “a huge amount of cash” was recovered from the car of the three Congress legislators, and the party has stepped forward to link this with BJP, alleging that this is the party’s “game plan” against the ruling Congress in Jharkhand.

While the BJP said that the money is “proof of corruption” of the Jharkhand government, which is led by the JMM-Congress alliance, Congress has said that this is a planned conspiracy by the opposition party in the state, which now stands exposed.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and slammed the BJP over the incident, “The BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing an E-D duo.”

The BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of ‘Hum Do’ in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 30, 2022

Ramesh referenced the political crisis in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena leaders staged a rebellion to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and form a new government in alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP General Secretary Aditya Sahu said that the JMM-Congress alliance was the reason behind the corruption in Jharkhand. While speaking to ANI, Sahu said, “Ever since they came to power, corruption is on the rise. They use public money for other purposes.”

Further, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “Recently, Congress has been opposing CBI, ED! Corrupt parties like Congress, and Trinamool are trying to escape from crime by opposing the investigating agencies. ED's investigation against corruption has already started in Jharkhand.”

This comes just as TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee have been detained by the ED in connection with the West Bengal SSC scam after crores of rupees were recovered from the residence of the latter.

READ | Monkeypox in India: 8-year-old boy reports virus symptoms in Andhra's Guntur