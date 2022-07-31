Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed with huge amount of cash in Bengal's Howrah

The police are investigating where the money came from and where it was taken. In this matter, police are currently questioning Congress MLAs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed with huge amount of cash in Bengal's Howrah
Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount.

In a shocking development, police in West Bengal's Howrah have nabbed three Congress members from Jharkhand who were traveling in a car carrying huge amount of cash.

The cash is still to be counted and the police have arranged for note-counting machines to determine the total amount. The operation took place on July 30, 2022, in Howrah. Along with cash, police recovered gold from the vehicle.

According to police reports, the three Congress MLAs are Rajesh Kachhaap (Khijri constituency), Naman Bixal Kongari (Kolebira constituency), and Irfan Ansari ( Jamtara constituency).

 

The cash recovery sequence in West Bengal does not appear to end with Arpita Mukherjee. According to the Ananda Bazar Patrika, on Saturday afternoon, a search was conducted on a car traveling from Kolkata to Jharkhand, and a large amount of cash was recovered.

According to police sources, a secret informer indicated that a large sum of money was being transported in a car from Kolkata to Jharkhand. As a result, police were stationed along the route. In the afternoon, a black car was stopped near the Ranihati intersection on National Highway 6 in Panchla. The vehicle's license plate read MLA Jamtara.

 

The MLAs, the vehicle, and the money were all taken to the Panchla police station. Swati Bhangalia, the rural superintendent of police for the Howrah area, stated that cash counting devices will be used to count the large sum of money.

The police are investigating where the money came from and where it was taken. In this matter, police are currently questioning Congress MLAs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 407 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.