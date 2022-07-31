Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed with huge amount of cash in Bengal's Howrah

Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount.

In a shocking development, police in West Bengal's Howrah have nabbed three Congress members from Jharkhand who were traveling in a car carrying huge amount of cash.

The cash is still to be counted and the police have arranged for note-counting machines to determine the total amount. The operation took place on July 30, 2022, in Howrah. Along with cash, police recovered gold from the vehicle.

According to police reports, the three Congress MLAs are Rajesh Kachhaap (Khijri constituency), Naman Bixal Kongari (Kolebira constituency), and Irfan Ansari ( Jamtara constituency).

#WATCH | Three MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira were nabbed by the police with huge amounts of cash. pic.twitter.com/VCH06cMr33 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

The cash recovery sequence in West Bengal does not appear to end with Arpita Mukherjee. According to the Ananda Bazar Patrika, on Saturday afternoon, a search was conducted on a car traveling from Kolkata to Jharkhand, and a large amount of cash was recovered.

According to police sources, a secret informer indicated that a large sum of money was being transported in a car from Kolkata to Jharkhand. As a result, police were stationed along the route. In the afternoon, a black car was stopped near the Ranihati intersection on National Highway 6 in Panchla. The vehicle's license plate read MLA Jamtara.

#Breaking: Major cash recovery in Bengal’s Howrah district. A car with name plate MLA Jamtara intercepted at Howrah’s Ranihati area Machines being brought in to count the cash. Three Jharkhand MLAs were reportedly traveling in the said vehicle. Identities being verified. pic.twitter.com/wvAyYeVmzF — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 30, 2022

The MLAs, the vehicle, and the money were all taken to the Panchla police station. Swati Bhangalia, the rural superintendent of police for the Howrah area, stated that cash counting devices will be used to count the large sum of money.

The police are investigating where the money came from and where it was taken. In this matter, police are currently questioning Congress MLAs.