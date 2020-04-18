'Combat-ready, mission-capable': Navy says COVID-19 cases at shore establishment, all vessels in full readiness

Twenty-six sailors who were tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai belong to INS Angre, a shore establishment, Navy said.

The Indian Navy on Friday said there has not been a single case of COVID-19 infection onboard any ship, submarine or air station and the naval force remains combat-ready, mission-capable and is in full readiness to partake in the national mission to fight the pandemic as well as to provide support to our friendly neighbours.

Twenty-six sailors who were tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai belong to INS Angre, a shore establishment, Navy said.

"Our naval assets continue to be mission-deployed in three dimensions, with all the networks and space assets functioning optimally. The Navy remains combat-ready, mission-capable and is in full readiness to partake in the national mission to fight the pandemic as well as to provide support to our friendly neighbours in the IOR," the Indian Navy said.

"Our assets continue to remain on patrol covering a vast oceanic swath from the Straits of Malacca in the East to Bab-el-Mandeb in the West, including undertaking Op Sankalp to provide reassurance and protection to our merchant vessels and anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden," it said in a press release.

The Navy said that the detection of these OVID-19 cases is a result of meticulous contact tracing, aggressive screening and testing carried out by Western Naval Command after one sailor tested positive on April 7. All these sailors continue to remain asymptomatic and are being monitored at INHS Asvini, under the care of the best medical professionals.

The entire premises of the Unit have been sealed off. Containment zones and buffer areas have been designated and frequent disinfection continues to be carried out as per protocol to contain spread by breaking the chain of transmission, Navy said.

All other areas within naval premises have been under strict lockdown and stringent quarantine and safety protocols have been enforced for personnel and their families, with door to door screening being undertaken for identification of cases, if any, it added.

"All missions for coastal and offshore security continue as before. Operational units are being maintained in readiness by following a 14-day quarantine routine to meet immediate contingencies, including assistance to Civil Authorities and Friendly Maritime Neighbours," the naval force said.

The Navy has also set up several quarantine facilities in naval premises at Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Visakhapatnam for use by civilian and military use. Last week, a batch of 44 ex-Iran pilgrims from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir who were quarantined at the naval facility in Mumbai, returned to their homes.

Naval aircraft have also undertaken many missions flying supplies and personnel aiding state governments.