ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud linked money laundering case

Centre launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rates ahead of Diwali

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab up to 69% off on Diwali decoration and puja items

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get Ring Light under 60% off

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza launches luxurious fashion brand's first store in India

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

7 health benefits of cutting out sugar

Best natural remedies for skin during winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Pankaj Tripathi says there is lot of 'average work' in films these days: 'Something slightly above average seems great'

India

Centre launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rates ahead of Diwali

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Centre formally launched the sale of wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' across the country to provide relief to consumers

PTI

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Centre on Monday formally launched the sale of wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' across the country to provide relief to consumers from high prices. 'Bharat Atta' will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar via 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country.

The subsidised rate is lower than the prevailing market rate of Rs 36-70 per kg, depending on the quality and location. In February, the government had carried out a pilot sale of 18,000 tonnes of 'Bharat Atta' at Rs 29.50 per kilogramme through these cooperatives in few outlets as part of the Price Stabilisation Fund scheme.
     
Flagging off 100 mobile vans of 'Bharat Atta' at the Kartavya Path here, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said: "Now that we have tested and been successful, we decided to do a formal launch so that everywhere in the country can get atta at Rs 27.50 per kg."
     
The sale of wheat flour during the test run was less as it was retailed only through a few outlets. However, there will be a better pick up this time as the product will be sold via 800 mobile vans and 2,000 outlets of these three agencies across the country, he said.
     
Goyal said about 2.5 lakh tonnes of wheat will be allocated from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Rs 21.50 per kg to Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar. They will convert it into wheat flour and sell it at Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand 'Bharat Atta'.

This will help boost availability and check prices of wheat flour, he added.

The minister further said that the government's intervention of selling a few essential commodities -- chana dal, tomato and onion -- at a subsidised rate is yielding good results in controlling the price rise.

Read: Earthquake hits New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar said out of a total of 2.5 lakh tonnes of wheat, about one lakh tonnes each will be offered to Nafed and NCCF, while 50,000 tonnes to Kendriya Bhandar. The mobile vans and outlets of these three agencies will sell three commodities -- wheat flour at Rs 27.50 per kg, chana dal at Rs 60 per kg and onion at Rs 25 per kg, he said.

Ministers of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, and senior officials of Nafed, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar were present at the event.

