BREAKING: Earthquake hits New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Strong tremors of earthquake hits Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Strong tremors of earthquake hit Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram on Monday (November 6) at around 4:15 pm. According to the National Center of Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was Nepal and it ranked at 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Nepal," notified the seismology department on social media platform 'X'.

This is the second earthquake that hit Nepal within a window of Three days. The first quake caused severe damage to Nepal's infrastructure. Over 128 people even lost their lives and many were injured. The strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and others.