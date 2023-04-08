Search icon
Can Aadhaar ID of deceased persons be deactivated? Here's what government said

Births and deaths are recorded by registrars designated by states under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

File Photo

Aadhaar, Which is a 12 digit individual identification number which serves as proof of identity and proof of address for residents of India. Everywhere in India, the number may be used as evidence of both identity and address. You may verify your identity using either a paper Aadhar card or an electronic one obtained from the UIDAI website.

The e-many Aadhaar's advantages include its portability, speed, and ability to replace paper documents. You don't have to make a special trip to an Aadhaar enrollment site, and the digital version is simple to save and distribute.

But have you ever wondered how an Aadhar may be terminated after a person's death? What is the procedure for cancelling the person's Adhar? Here's what the government has to say about it.

Government's response
The government has considered removing the Aadhaar number from the database of those who have passed away. Those familiar with the situation, however, say there is presently no way to do so.

“At present, there is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar of deceased persons from the registrars appointed by state governments and to deactivate them,” a source in the ministry for electronics and IT said.

To deactivate an individual's Aadhaar after they have passed away, the Registrar General of India has sought the input of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on proposed changes to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Sources, however, claim that nothing additional has happened since then.

Births and deaths are recorded by registrars designated by states under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

(With IANS inputs)

