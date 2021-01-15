Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy not to quit TMC, party reaches out after she voiced discontent

Trinamool MP from Birbhum, Satabdi Roy has said that she will not quit the party. In an exclusive phone interview to Zee News, TMC MP Satabdi Roy said that she has shared her grievances with Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee. She said that she will remain with the party and with Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the Birbhum MP had voiced her discontent with the TMC, following which the party reached out to her to bring the situation under control, amid an ongoing exodus from the party ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

Satabdi Roy said that she wanted to visit her constituency but her name was removed from the invites list and was not invited for most of the programmes. The MP said that the distance was gradually increasing in the party. "The distance was gradually increasing in the party. It is for the party to find out who are these people for whom I couldn’t go to my own constituency," added Roy.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh held an hour-long meeting with the actor-turned-politician at her south Kolkata residence on Friday afternoon after she dropped hints of quitting the ruling party in the state.

Meanwhile, the TMC MP said that there is no point in discussing it with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "I'm sure she is aware of what is happening," she added.

Satabdi Roy said, "There is no harm or anything wrong in meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah." She added, "I am an MP and he is our minister. I haven't decided what I am going to do. But will announce my decision tomorrow (Saturday)." She also stated that "can't disclose where I am right now".

Roy said she has spent more time with the people of her constituency than her own family in the last 10 years and even her enemies can't discredit her on this account. "So, this year I am trying to take some decisions so that I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful to you. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you will support me in the coming days too," her Facebook post read.