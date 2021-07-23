AIIMS to begin second dose trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on children between 2-6 years

Bharat Biotech is all set to commence its trial for the second dose of Covaxin on children between the age of 2-6 years at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The process will begin any time next week.

The second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between ages 6-12 years, said sources, at AIIMS in New Delhi, which is one of the centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years.

Trials for the Covid-19 vaccine for children are underway in India ahead of an anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said the vaccine for children could likely be available in September.

The trial is being conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age and the results come in after a month of trial completion. Earlier this week, the central government informed the Delhi High Court that clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age were on the verge of completion.

It is not just Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, but trials for Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children are also currently underway in the country and it has concluded its clinical trial for the age group of 12 to 18.

“It is submitted that Zydus Cadila, which is developing DNA vaccines has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 and subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in near future for children of the age group of 12 to 18 years of age,” Centre had said, adding that achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the shortest time possible is Centre’s topmost priority and all efforts are being made to achieve it.