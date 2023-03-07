Search icon
Agra Metro latest updates: 6-km priority corridor to link Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Jama Masjid; check list of stations

Lakhs of Agra residents, domestic and foreign tourists will be able to use the city's new metro rail service from 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

The Agra Metro rail project is in full flow. The metro trains in the popular UP tourist destination will be distinctly yellow coloured. The first of the trains arrived at the Metro depot on Monday. Built by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), the Agra Metro will have a six-km priority corridor. This will run from Taj East Gate to Jama Masjid. 

This corridor will link Agra’s world-famous tourist hotspots Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid. This corridor will have six trains while the entire network will eventually have 28 trains. The priority corridor will have three underground stations at the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort and the Jama Masjid. The other three metro stations at Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road will be elevated. 

 

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed last month that lakhs of Agra residents, domestic and foreign tourists will be able to use the metro from 2024. The project is expected to benefit 20 lakh people. 

The yellow-coloured Agra Metro trains will have a capacity of around 974 passengers. They will travel at speeds of 80-90 kmph. They have ultra-modern technology and seamless design. Features include fire and crash proof design, 24 CCTV cameras to record passenger movement and activity, emergency talk-back, Modern Propulsion System to combat air pollution. When complete, the Agra Metro will have two lines - the 14.27 km Yellow Line and the 15.40 km Blue Line. 

(Inputs from PTI)

