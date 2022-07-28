Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections

A total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected this year in the Mumbai circle till July 25

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
File Photo

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra reported 16 cases of influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that swine flu tests would be provided free of charge throughout the city.

As swine flu cases continue to climb in the city, testing will be undertaken at all TMC health centers in Thane, according to a notice from the civic body.

In Thane, 20 people have been tested positive for swine flu this month and 15 patients have recovered. Two have died, the release said.

From January 1 to July 24, a total of 1,66,132 people were checked, with 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus discovered, according to Dr Gauri Rathod, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle).

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by the H1N1 virus strain, which originated in pigs. The illness was discovered during the 1919 pandemic and continues to circulate as a seasonal flu virus.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 404 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.