Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections

File Photo

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra reported 16 cases of influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that swine flu tests would be provided free of charge throughout the city.

As swine flu cases continue to climb in the city, testing will be undertaken at all TMC health centers in Thane, according to a notice from the civic body.

In Thane, 20 people have been tested positive for swine flu this month and 15 patients have recovered. Two have died, the release said.

From January 1 to July 24, a total of 1,66,132 people were checked, with 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus discovered, according to Dr Gauri Rathod, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle).

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by the H1N1 virus strain, which originated in pigs. The illness was discovered during the 1919 pandemic and continues to circulate as a seasonal flu virus.