Penelope Cruz looks mesmerising in blush-pink gown on pink carpet of NMACC, netizens say 'so well dressed'

Penelope Cruz at NMACC

After Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Spanish beauty and Hollywood's popular actress Penelope Cruz attended the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre gala event in Mumbai. Penelope looked charmingly twinning with the pink carpet of the centre in a blush-pink gown.

As soon as Penelope arrived on the pink carpet, she posed gracefully for the paps and halted at multiple times to give her best shot to media photographers. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram. The photographer uploaded the video with the caption, "Hollywood hottie #penelopecruz arrive for #nmacc #TheGreatIndianMusical launch @viralbhayani."

As soon as the video was shared netizens were in awe of Cruz. A netizen wrote, "Hollywood ppl are serving in the carpet but bollywood." Another netizen wrote, "Hollywood stars are on point, whereas Bollywood is overdressed." A user wrote, "Yeh ky Indian CANNES khol diya hai?" A netizen wrote, "She is looking so beautiful." Another netizen wrote, "Indian kyu lag rahi hai." A user wrote, "So well dressed, unlike our bollywood stars."

On the second day of the gala event, other Hollywood stars and international celebrities arrived to celebrate art. Spider-Man stars and couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya were among the attendees. International supermodel Gigi Hadid also stunned the pink carpet with her presence.

The opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was held on Friday, March 31, and the inauguration ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and others graced the launch event.