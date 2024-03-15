Meet newest superstar, last 5 films have earned Rs 12000 crore, once child star, now charges Rs 100 crore per film at 28

Twitter
The newest Hollywood superstar is just 28 years old and has already given three huge blockbusters

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Timothee Chalamet as a kid
The term superstar is not an Indian invention. While India may have been guilty of overusing it often, the term was used for Hollywood icons for decades before it came to India. However, it has often been argued that the phase of superstars may be over in Hollywood now with the birth of superhero films. Yet, there is one young actor who is staking claim to be the next superstar and following the likes of To Cruise and Johnny Depp.

The newest superstar who is only 28 years old

Timothee Chalamet has proved over the last two years that he is a force to be reckoned with. The young actor has appeared in critically-acclaimed dramas as well as mega blockbusters. And he has given multiple superhits by the age of 28. Having begun his career as a child star in his teens, Chalamet graduated to senior roles with the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, following which he began his box office domination.

Timothee’s last five films – the two Dune films, Wonka, Bones And All, Don’t Look Up, and The French Dispatch – have collectively earned $1.5 billion (Rs 12,000 crore) at the box office. Wonka alone contributes $628 million (Rs 5000 crore) out of this, while Dune Part Two may be on the way to dethrone it.

Timothee Chalamet’s impressive fees per film

As per Variety, Timothee earned $8 million (Rs 65 crore) for Wonka. But its success – along with the money earned by Dune 2 – means that he is likely to increase his fees substantially. Variety reports that his per film fees will now be in double digits (roughly Rs 85-100 crore). If Denis Villeneuve ends up making Dune Part Three, Timothee could end up making even more money per film given its large scale.

