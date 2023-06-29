Search icon
Finally, the official trailer of the much-awaited sequel of sci-fi actioner, Dune, is here, and the first glimpse will leave you craving for more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Dune Part Two trailer: Paul Atreides aka Timothée Chalamet unites with Chani aka Zendaya, seeks revenge for family
Stills of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya from Dune Part Two

Dune Part Two trailer: The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

Warner Bros Pictures released the trailer of Dune 2 and delves deeper into the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who's seeking revenge from conspirators who destroyed his family. This time, he will reunite with Chani (Zendaya) to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict. 

Watch the trailer of Dune Part Two 

The trailer has some eye-catching visuals, layered with impactful background music that goes in sync with the intense drama. The film is shot at picturesque locations in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. Dune Part Two is slated for a November 3, 2023, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures. In India, the film will release in English and Hindi.

