Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling leave Barbieland and explore Real World to know 'truth about universe'

Barbie/Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube

The main trailer for the Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Thursday, May 25. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also co-written it, and Noah Baumbach, the upcoming fantasy comedy is the first live-action film based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel.

The 2-minute-and-41-second clip shows Margot's Barbie and Ryan's Ken's adventures in the 'Real World' after leaving Barbieland paradise. The two leading characters are met with extreme reactions from common people seeing the two fictional characters come out alive in front of them. What follows is a hilarious ride in which Barbie and Ken attempt to retaliate and even get arrested.

The Barbie trailer has been met with positive reviews just like the two teasers released earlier. "I would have never imagined, even in one hundred years, that I would be genuinely excited for a Barbie movie to come out. Yet here we are", wrote one netizen under the official YouTube video, while another added, "This is a miracle. insert this directly into my brain immediately." "Watch as millions of people get their first introduction to an existential crisis through a Barbie movie. In all seriousness, this could be a masterpiece", read another comment.

Apart from Margot and Ryan, the Greta Gerwig directorial features an ensemble cast consisting of Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

Barbie releases in cinemas worldwide on July 21 and will clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer, based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer who is known as the 'father of the atomic bomb'. Cillian Murphy plays the titular role whereas Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh form the ensemble cast.



