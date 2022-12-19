Search icon
Oppenheimer trailer: Christopher Nolan explores the making of atomic bomb in Cillian Murphy starrer thriller

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer details how J. Robert Oppenheimer developed the first atomic bomb during the World War II.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Oppenheimer trailer: Christopher Nolan explores the making of atomic bomb in Cillian Murphy starrer thriller
Oppenheimer Trailer/YouTube screengrab

The first trailer for the much-anticipated Hollywood film Oppenheimer has been released by the makers. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer details how J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, developed the first atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project in World War II.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, the atomic bomb thriller boasts of a terrific ensemble including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, David Krumholtz, Matthew Modine and Kenneth Branagh among others.

Slated to release in cinemas on July 21 next year, the upcoming film is touted as "an epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan. 

Nolan’s films, including Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception, Memento, and The Dark Knight trilogy, have earned more than $5 billion at the global box office and have been awarded 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two Best Picture nominations for Dunkirk and Inception.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2006, the 721-page book took Bird and Sherwin 25 years to research and write. Both authors are credited as writers of the film, with Nolan himself penning the screenplay for the screen.

The Nolan-directed thriller will clash at the box office with Barbie starring Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the upcoming film also stars Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Michael Cera among others.

