Barbie trailer: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling attempt to leave Barbie Land for Real World, netizens say 'perfect casting'

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie will clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer on July 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

Barbie The Movie/Instagram

The trailer for the Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, was launched by the makers on Tuesday, April 4. Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Greta and Noah Baumbach, the upcoming film is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel and stars Robbie as the titular character with Gosling playing Ken.

The 1-minute-and-44-second clip was shared on the official social media handles of the film with the caption, "WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades? #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21." In the trailer, Barbie and Ken are seen attempting to leave the Barbie Land for Real World.

Apart from Margot and Ryan, Barbie features an ensemble cast consisting of  Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon, whose posters were released earlier in the day.

Netizens are pleasantly surprised by the trailer saying that it leaves them 'genuinely excited' and are even praising Ryan and Margot's pairing as 'perfect casting' in the film. "I would have never imagined, even in one hundred years, that I would be genuinely excited for a Barbie movie to come out. Yet here we are!", read a comment under the official YouTube video, whereas another user wrote, "I love how they gave nothing away about the plot, I'm assuming they end up in the real world, somewhere in LA. The casting for this movie looks perfect and I can't wait to watch it in theaters."

Barbie will clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer, based on the life of  J. Robert Oppenheimer who is known as the 'father of the atomic bomb'. Cillian Murphy plays the titular role whereas  Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh form the ensemble cast.

READ | Oppenheimer trailer: Christopher Nolan explores the making of atomic bomb in Cillian Murphy-starrer thriller

Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

