Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Vikram: Kamal Haasan reacts as Tamil blockbuster completes 100 days, says 'my gratitude to everyone...'

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram completed 100 days of release, and the leading star reacted to the milestone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Vikram: Kamal Haasan reacts as Tamil blockbuster completes 100 days, says 'my gratitude to everyone...'
Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya starrer Tamil blockbuster Vikram have completed 100 days of the release. The action-thriller was released in cinemas on June 3, and it went out to become a bonifide blockbuster in Tamil cinema. The film is currently, the highest-grossing Tamil film. Vikram even performed well in Telugu, despite facing competition from Adivi Sesh's Major. 

Owing to the new milestone, Kamal, Vijay has celebrated the film's 100-days of release. Vijay shared two new film posters on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Vikram Roaring in to 100th day. #100DaysofVikram #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess." 

Here's VIjay's tweet

Ulagaya Nayankan Kamal Haasan also reacted on the super-success of Vikram, and posted an audio where he acknowledged audience's love, and stated, "I am glad I am able to connect to younger generation via Vikram. My gratitude to everyone who made Vikram huge success. My congratulations to my younger brother Dir Lokesh." 

Here's Kamal's tweet

Vikram released in cinemas on June 3

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.