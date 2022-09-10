Vikram: Kamal Haasan reacts as Tamil blockbuster completes 100 days, says 'my gratitude to everyone...'

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya starrer Tamil blockbuster Vikram have completed 100 days of the release. The action-thriller was released in cinemas on June 3, and it went out to become a bonifide blockbuster in Tamil cinema. The film is currently, the highest-grossing Tamil film. Vikram even performed well in Telugu, despite facing competition from Adivi Sesh's Major.
Owing to the new milestone, Kamal, Vijay has celebrated the film's 100-days of release. Vijay shared two new film posters on his Twitter, and wrote, "#Vikram Roaring in to 100th day. #100DaysofVikram #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess."
Here's VIjay's tweet
#Vikram Roaring in to 100th day#100DaysofVikram #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess@ikamalhaasan @Udhaystalin @Dir_Lokesh @Suriya_offl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #Mahendran @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @SonyMusicSouth @RedGiantMovies_ pic.twitter.com/49lQGuz06N — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 9, 2022
Ulagaya Nayankan Kamal Haasan also reacted on the super-success of Vikram, and posted an audio where he acknowledged audience's love, and stated, "I am glad I am able to connect to younger generation via Vikram. My gratitude to everyone who made Vikram huge success. My congratulations to my younger brother Dir Lokesh."
Here's Kamal's tweet
#100DaysofVikram #VikramRoaringSuccess pic.twitter.com/7SjZIpTB6M — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 10, 2022
