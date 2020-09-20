Vijay Deverakonda shares cutest photo of giving baby 'big tight wrap all-around hug filled with love'

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram page is indeed a delight for his fans. The Telugu star is known for being a fashion icon down South and often shows his stylish side. On Sunday, Vijay took to his Instagram page and shared one of the cutest photos ever. In the photo, he is seen hugging an adorable baby and is all smiles. The Arjun Reddy actor posted the photo with a heartwarming caption and sent out love to his fans.

Deverakonda wrote, "A big tight wrap all-around hug filled with love! Fill your life with. I do work I love, I play the sport I love, I eat and drink what I love, Surround myself with people I love, Think and spend my time for people I love, All these things and people make my life what it is - Love. Sending you all lots of love. Find your Love and work for it, deserve it."

Check out the photo below:

Also read Vijay Deverakonda makes for the most stylish star in black co-ord set

During earlier days of coronavirus lockdown, Vijay started Rs 1.30 crore fund to help the needy with groceries. The actor shared the video, where he told his rowdies that he misses them, further explaining how he has seen tough times and does not wish for anybody else to see the same. He stated that he comes from a lower-middle-class family and was blessed to grow as an actor and have a production house running.

Deverakonda explained that his foundation called The Deverakonda Foundation was helping students educate themselves and prepare them for the real world. He explained how 50 students were selected and have been employed under his foundation. "Two students are already employed and the rest 48 students have received a confirmation of their employment and will be employed once the lockdown is over and things go back to normal," Vijay is heard saying in the video.