Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna records highest opening ever, earns Rs 32 crore

File Photo

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy received positive responses after its release and now it has delivered the top opening day of 2023. Veera Simha Reddy collected Ts 32 crore at the box office on Thursday.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film surpassed both Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Thala Ajith's Thunivu. Both Tamil films released on Wednesday.

Veera Simha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 1

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Veera Simha Reddy approximately earned Rs 32 crore on day 1. The film is notable for fans as it's Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first outing since 2021’s Akhanda. He plays a double role in both films.

READ | Veera Simha Reddy highlights: Film set to break Nandamuri Balakrishna's opening day record

For comparison, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu made Rs 26.5 crore on day 1 and Thala Ajith's Thunivu made Rs 26 crore on day 1.

Film clash during Pongal festival weekend

Audiences have a lot of choices as Tamil Nadu is witnessing the clash between Varisu and Thunivu, and the Telugu region will witness a clash when Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya takes on Veera Simha Reddy today.

Last year, in 2022, the Telugu industry overtook Bollywood thanks to the global roaring success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

READ | Veera Simha Reddy show cancelled overseas after Nandamuri Balakrishna fans create ruckus in theatre. Watch viral video

About Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film.

As per the makers of the film, Balakrishna is seen in a mass, action-packed role in the film, something that has never been seen before by his fans. It is reported that Balakrishna plays a double role in the film. The other stars in the film include Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood.