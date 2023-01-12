Veera Simha Reddy movie review live updates: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film earns Rs 16 crore in advance booking

Photo via Twitter

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most-awaited film of the year Veera Simha Reddy has been released. The film is receiving a strong response at the box office. Veer Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

As per the makers of the film, Balakrishna is seen in a mass, action-packed role in the film, something that has never been seen before by his fans. It is reported that Balakrishna plays a double role in the film.

The other stars in the film include Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood. Veer Simha Reddy has so far been welcomed by the audiences with open arms with videos of Balakrishna's fans singing and dancing outside the cinema halls going viral.

Trade experts are expecting Veer Simha Reddy to be a big buck film. Balakrishna's fans also have enormous expectations from Veera Simha Reddy.

Catch all the live updates, Twitter reviews, and cast statements for Veer Simha Reddy here.