Veera Simha Reddy movie review live updates: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film earns Rs 16 crore in advance booking

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most-awaited film of the year Veera Simha Reddy has been released. The film is receiving a strong response at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Photo via Twitter

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most-awaited film of the year Veera Simha Reddy has been released. The film is receiving a strong response at the box office. Veer Simha Reddy has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. 

As per the makers of the film, Balakrishna is seen in a mass, action-packed role in the film, something that has never been seen before by his fans. It is reported that Balakrishna plays a double role in the film. 

The other stars in the film include Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood. Veer Simha Reddy has so far been welcomed by the audiences with open arms with videos of Balakrishna's fans singing and dancing outside the cinema halls going viral. 

Trade experts are expecting Veer Simha Reddy to be a big buck film. Balakrishna's fans also have enormous expectations from Veera Simha Reddy. 

Catch all the live updates, Twitter reviews, and cast statements for Veer Simha Reddy here. 

LIVE Blog
12 Jan 2023
12:26 PM

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is an action thriller and is the first big Telugu release of the year. The film is hitting the theatres on the Pongal festive weekend. The film earned a whopping Rs 16 crore in advance booking alone by Wednesday night and is expected to rake in a lot of money on its opening day.

Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
