Veera Simha Reddy show cancelled overseas after Nandamuri Balakrishna fans create ruckus in theatre. Watch viral video

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan

A show of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest release Veera Simha Reddy was cancelled at an undisclosed location overseas after the actor’s fans celebrated a bit too hard inside the theatre. A video from the incident surfaced on social media earlier with misleading claims that it was from the US or UK. The video shows a police official and cinema executive admonishing the fans and putting an end to the screening.

Veera Simha Reddy is an action entertainer that has Balakrishna in a double role. The film was released in theatres on Thursday ahead of the Sankranti festival. Like most of the actor’s big releases, this was also accompanied by large-scale celebrations from fans including inside the theatres. However, one celebration in a hall abroad proved to be one too many.

A video from the incident shows a cinema executive speaking with the audience in the aftermath of the celebration. “Sorry. I know a lot of you came here to watch the movie fairly and have a great evening. I understand that but don’t blame me, blame those who were doing the confusion. This situation never happened before. It’s not the first time we have screened Telugu movies. But sorry, this is not acceptable. We never had this problem before,” he says.

#NandamuriBalakrishna's #VeeraSimhaReddy show stopped in middle and audiences were told to leave theatre in Dallas, USA

The individual, who was flanked by a policeman, then asks the audience to leave the theatre. “I’m sorry but I will have to ask you to leave,” he says as the audience can be heard protesting. The policeman then repeats the request. It is not clear where the incident took place as multiple reports claimed the video was from different countries. But the police uniform and the accent suggest an overseas location.

The Telugu drama has opened to a promising response with many experts predicting it will break the actor’s opening day record. It collected Rs 16 crore in advance booking for day one and is being pegged to mint over Rs 30 crore on the opening day.