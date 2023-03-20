Urfi Javed goes topless in bold new photo with see-through outfit, gets trolled: 'How is this fashion'

Urfi Javed in her latest shoot

Urfi Javed has done it again. On Monday, the model-actress shared a new picture of herself, yet gain flaunting some bold outfit. What made things more interesting is that the outfit is not just almost fully see-through, but does not even cover the actress’ breasts. Urfi does that herself with her own hands. Like many of her other pictures, this too received ample amount of criticism and trolling online.

Urfi took to Twitter to share the picture with no caption and just a hands emoji. The picture has her dressed her in a black sheer outfit, which covers her midriff and one of her legs. The other leg is bare as is her top. Urfi covers her breasts with her hands. The model paired the dress with black heels and big dangling earrings.

Many of her fans and followers praised Urfi for the bold yet bizarre fashion choice. “Absolutely beautiful...bold...confident...cute...hot,” read one comment. Several others praised her confidence. But there were many who did not take too kindly to Urfi’s latest outfit. “How is this fashion,” asked one. Another quipped, “Can she clap in this dress though?” Some others advised Urfi to be more sensitive in the timing of her pictures. “Ramazan ka paak mahina hai, kuch to sharam karo (It’s the holy month of Ramazan, have some shame),” wrote one Twitter user.

Urfi, 25, is a social media influencer and actress, who started her career in her teens with TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Chandra Nandini. Her fashion sense, coupled with her appearance on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla season 14 in the recent years gave her immense popularity. She has also been at the receiving end of several legal complaints accusing her of obscenity.