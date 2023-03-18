Search icon
Urfi Javed covers modesty with brooches, netizens slam actress: "Belt kamar mein pehnte hai didi"

Uorfi wore an outfit made out of brooches and a certain section of netizens have lost cool over her latest look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Urfi Javed covers modesty with brooches, netizens slam actress:
Uorfi Javed

Urfi Javed is a self-made internet personality, who caught netizens' attention by bringing her unique twist to outfits. Nowadays, Urfi's  inputs are also termed 'Uorfification.' Although Urfi's looks earn backlash on the internet, that doesn't stop her from experimenting. Recently, Uorfi was spotted attending a store launch, in an outfit made out of brooches. She even added mangteeka to her choti, with a silk saree. 

Urfi proudly posed for the media and even shared a reel of her in the same outfit on her Instagram. Describing her thoughts behind the new outfit, Uofi wrote, "So I made a top using all of @shantanunikhil brooches, used the brooch as a maangteeka, in my choti. Uorfication is important of course. Congratulations to @shantanunikhil for their new flagship store. I think next I should do an entire outfit made from brooches." 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As usual, Urfi's post garnered mixed-to-negative reactions on social media. While a few netizens did appreciate her new experiment with fashion, others were miffed with her OOTD, and called it 'weird.' A user wrote, "Tumhen sharm nahin aata hai kya (do you have any shame)." Another user wrote, "Belt kamar me pahnte hai didi." A netizen wrote, "Urfi jo bhi karti hai ........ Log follow to zarur karte hai (Whatever Urfi does, people do follow her) @urf7i Is the best."  Another netizen wrote, "Why don't you marry with deepak kalal?" One of the netizen added, "This was ridiculous." 

On Friday, Uorfi slammed Sonali Kulkarni's recent remark about 'lazy women' being dependent on their partners for luxurious lifestyle. In her tweet, Urfi re-shared Sonali's speech video, and wrote, "How insensitive, whatever you said! You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together? What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage - dowry. Ladies don’t be afraid to ask or demand.  Yes you’re right women should work but that’s a privilege that not everyone gets. You’re too entitled to see that may be." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.  

