Urfi Javed slams Sonali Kulkarni's 'ladkiyaan aalsi hai' comment, calls actress 'too entitled to see...'

Urfi Javed-Sonali Kulkarni

Urfi Javed slammed Sonali Kulkarni's take about women being dependent on men for their survival. Recently, during an event, Sonali called out 'fake' feminism and said that in today's times, women and girls are 'lazy and dependent' on their boyfriends, partners or husbands.

Sonali graced an event as chief guest and she spoke about the plight of men, who are pressurised to earn bread and butter for the family and bear all the expenses on their own. In a 4-minute long speech, Kulkarni said, "In India, many girls are lazy. They look out for a well-settled boyfriend or husband. Who owns a car, a home, who has an assurance of getting increment at work. But, the girl doesn't have the ability to ask 'what will she do after he will marry to her.' I want to appeal to raise your girl child in a manner that she should be able to survive, and be independent." In the speech, Sonali slammed such girls, and even said that she feeling like crying for men who has bear everything,

Here's the full video

I don't know who she is but hats off to her courage to speak the unspoken unpalatable truth! #Equality pic.twitter.com/vB2zwZerul — Amit Srivastava (@AmiSri) March 15, 2023

However, Urfi Javed doesn't agree with her. The Bigg Boss OTT actress shared the video on her Twitter, and criticised her views by saying, "How insensitive, whatever you said! You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together? What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage - dowry. Ladies don’t be afraid to ask or demand. Yes you’re right women should work but that’s a privilege that not everyone gets. You’re too entitled to see that may be."

Here's the post

How insensitive , whatever you said !

You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ?

What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main… https://t.co/g1rQGyuSDg — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 17, 2023

Urfi's retaliation has met with mixed responses from netizens. A netizen wrote, "Behen, bekaar me point ko validate na karo. Insensitive -how? Isn't this rather empowering? She is NOT talking about women who handle profession and households." Another user wrote, "You said 'ladies don't be afraid to demand or ask' but you didn't mention from whom? If you're referring to unmarried females, then logically it should be their parents. Hopefully they'll fulfill all their demands and everyone will be forever happy. She is talking about ones who make it a plan to milch the husband for all her wishes and fancies." On the work front, Urfi was last seen in Spilitsvilla 14.