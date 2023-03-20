Search icon
Watch: Old clip of Urfi Javed in salwar-suit in Punjabi music video stuns fans, netizens joke 'chalo kisi ne kapde...'

An old music video featuring Urfi Javed in salwar-suit has surprised viewers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Urfi Javed in Hul Chul music video

Urfi Javed has made a name for herself withher bizarre and often shocking fashion choices. While some have criticised and trolled her, others – includingRanveer Singh – have said that they are fans of her fashion statement. But the awkward fashion has come to symbolise Urfi. That is why when a clip from a Punjabi music video showing her in a salwar suit resurfaced on the internet recently, it left many shocked.

Urfi, known for her appearances in Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla, had starred in the music video of singer Korala Maan’s Hul Chul last year. The song, a typical Punjabi love ballad, has Urfi, dressed in a light-coloured salwar suit, playing Holi with a number of other girls. A short clip from the song has been widely shared on social media over the past few days as many realised that the model in the song is indeed Urfi.

Taking a jibe at her ‘fully clothed’ appearance, none viewer quipped, “Chalo kisi ne to isko kapde pahanane ka kaam diya (At least someone managed to make her wear clothes).” Another joked, “I think she is not feeling comfortable.” Many said it was the power of Punjabi music that managed to get Urfi in a conservative salwar-suit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by B A P U D I L A A D O (@bapudilaado.in)

Some even joked at Urfi’s statement from earlier this year where she had claimed that some cloths give her skin rashes, which is why she wears skimpy clothes. Referring to that statement, one comment on the video read, “Itne kapde pehna diye.......Ab phir bechari ko rash ho jaayenge (She has been made to wear so many clothes. Now poor girl will get rashes again).”

Urfi, 25, is a social media inluencer and actress, who started her career in her teens with TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Chandra Nandini. Her fashion sense, couples with her appearance on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla season 14 gave her immense popularity. She has also been at the receiving end of several legal complaints accusing her of obscenity.

Exercises for weight gain: 5 gym exercises for beginners
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Shahid Kapoor in Farzi, Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager, Bollywood heroes making their debut in OTT series
Hot photos of Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla where she looks 'irresistibly sexy'
