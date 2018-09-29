The Obamas' elder daughter Malia edited out of debut music video

Malia Obama, former US President Barack Obama's elder daughter, recorded a music video for indie rock band New Dakota's new song 'Walking on Air.' But unfortunately, the version made available on their YouTube channel does not include Malia.

It seems like all those years under the White House spotlight have prepared the former first daughter for the camera, as she looks utterly natural rocking her head and lip-syncing in the video. Later, she is also seen playing the harmonica, in a video posted by TMZ.com

Check out the video yourself:

This isn't Malia's first experience in the entertainment industry, bitten by the Hollywood bug, she also worked as an intern for Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls. He interned with Harvey Weinstein's company in New York and was a PA on Halle Berry's movie Extant.

It's not just the daughter who is keen on entering the show business. In May, Netflix announced that it will be collaborating with the Obama couple- Barack Obama and Michelle Obama- to produce various projects including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

