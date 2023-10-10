Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns the internet, flaunts her curves in pink saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks mesmerising in the photos she shared in pink saree on Instagram.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Tuesday, burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos in pink saree. She can be seen flaunting her curves in the photos, she looks mesmerising in the pics that she shared on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Samantha wrote, “My mad little artist art time hair magician.. Full time photographer.” One of the fans wrote, “Barbie girl will die when she saw it, Sam always on fire.” The second one said, “Drop dead gorgeous has only ONE meaning which is YOU too hot to handle and that hair is a stealer uffffffff.”

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways in 2021. Recently, the actor shared a photo with pet dog Hash that he and Samantha welcomed together and after separation, the dog was mostly seen with the actresses. Naga Chaitanya’s pic sparked rumours that the ex-couple have reconciled. 

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya shared a picture with Hash on Instagram. In the picture, the dog could be seen sitting in the actor’s car and enjoying the beautiful view. The actor captioned the post “Vibe”. The actor’s post has fans wondering if he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have reconciled.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2021. The actors shared a joint statement confirming the news to their fans. Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya said in an interview that the divorce came through a year ago and they have been legally single for a year now. The actors, however, refrained from disclosing the reason for their split. Their fans, however, were heartbroken with their separation and are still hoping for them to be back together.

Talking about their divorce Naga Chaitanya said in a conversation with ETimes, “It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," 

 

 

 

