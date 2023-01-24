Oscar 2023 nominations TODAY: 4 Indian films in running for nominations in Academy Awards, here's all you should know

File Photo

The Academy Awards 2023 nominations are today and they are especially special for Indians as four titles from the country have been shortlisted. The final nominations will be announced today - January 24. The 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Here are all the details of the films and nominations this year.

Oscar 2023 nominations time in India

As per an official statement, the event will be aired on Tuesday at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), it will air at 7 pm.

How can you watch Academy Awards 2023 online

The presentation for Oscar nominations will be live-streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy's social media channels, including YouTube.

Indian titles shortlisted for nomination in Oscar 2023

95th Academy Awards shortlist, India's official entry

Chhello Show

The Gujarati film Chello Show has been selected as India's entry to the Oscars 2023 under the Best International Feature Film category. Chhello Show, or as it is called in English Last Film Show, is presented by Sidharth Roy Kapur under his banner Roy Kapur Films. Pan Nalin has co-produced the film under his own company Monsoon Films, along with Jugaad Motion Pictures.

As per the official website of the Academy, "Chhello Show" is set to contend with 14 other films, including "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Decision to Leave" (South Korea), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany), "Close" (Belgium) and "The Blue Caftan" (Morocco).

All That Breathes

Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes is an internationally co-produced Hindi title and is looking to gain the top spot produced Hindi title, is vying for spot in the top five of the best documentary feature category.

The Delhi-based documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

Other 14 shortlisted nominees in the category include, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Bad Axe", "Children of the Mist", "Descendant", "Fire of Love", "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song", "Hidden Letters", "A House Made of Splinters", "The Janes", "Last Flight Home", "Moonage Daydream", "Navalny", "Retrograde", and "The Territory".

The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary film that shows the unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. The film is produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga of "Period. End of Sentence" fame.

Apart from the Tamil title, the other contenders include, "The Flagmakers", "Nuisance Bear", "Shut Up and Paint", "Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison", "Anastasia", and nine other documentaries shorts in the section.

Naatu Naatu song from the blockbuster film 'RRR'

The hit song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has secured a place in the best music (original song) shortlist. Naatu Naatu also recently won the Golden Globes this year and the Critics Choice Award. The song is composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

The pan-India film follows a pre-independence fictional story entangled around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR - in the 1920s.