Nora Fatehi burns the internet with new video in short skirt and stylish top, watch

Nora Fatehi stuns in her video

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is popular for her sexy dance moves and attractive fashion sense. It would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has earned a lot of popularity in the past few years.

Nora Fatehi is very active on Instagram and the beautiful actress keeps on posting her videos and photos on the social media platform. Most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi often go viral on the social media.

Nora Fatehi’s latest video has also gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen posing in different sexy dresses and needless to say that she is looking stunning in all the dresses.

The video has grabbed the attention of Nora Fatehi’s fans and they are taking to the comment section of the post to express their views. The video has received over 2 lakh likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Nora Fatehi was recently in news for her dance video with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Nora and Akshay have joined hands for a dance video on ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ song from Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee.