Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller Leo is among the most-awaited Tamil films this year. The film, officially announced in January this year, is set to release in theatres on October 19. The film's action-packed trailer, unveiled on October 5, has raised the excitement among cinephiles.

Leo has been bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio. The producer SS Lalit Kumar held a Live Twitter Spaces session after the trailer launch and shared major updates regarding the promotional and release plans for Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. Leo is the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after Master in 2021.

Kumar shared that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial won't be released in Hindi in national multiplexes chain, i.e. the PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis cinemas as these three chains demand that the film must be screened on OTT eight weeks after its release and as with other South Indian releases, Leo too will be released on OTT after four weeks. It has been reported that Netflix has paid a whoppin amount of Rs 120 crore for the streaming right of the film. The action-thriller will be released in more than 2000 single screens in its Hindi dubbed version in North India.

When Lalit was asked if Leo is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) consisting of Kaithi and Vikram, he said that the audiences would have to wait to know the same till they watch the film on the big screen, adding that the makers have ntentionally kept it a secret

The action thriller, which had the working title of Thalapathy 67 as it is Vijay's 67th film, features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Mysskin. The music and background score has been done by Anirudh Ravichander, who made his big Bollywood debut recently with Jawan.



