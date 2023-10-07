Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Leo is the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after Master in 2021. The film releases in cinemas on October 19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller Leo is among the most-awaited Tamil films this year. The film, officially announced in January this year, is set to release in theatres on October 19. The film's action-packed trailer, unveiled on October 5, has raised the excitement among cinephiles.

Leo has been bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio. The producer SS Lalit Kumar held a Live Twitter Spaces session after the trailer launch and shared major updates regarding the promotional and release plans for Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. Leo is the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after Master in 2021.

Kumar shared that the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial won't be released in Hindi in national multiplexes chain, i.e. the PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis cinemas as these three chains demand that the film must be screened on OTT eight weeks after its release and as with other South Indian releases, Leo too will be released on OTT after four weeks. It has been reported that Netflix has paid a whoppin amount of Rs 120 crore for the streaming right of the film. The action-thriller will be released in more than 2000 single screens in its Hindi dubbed version in North India.

When Lalit was asked if Leo is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) consisting of Kaithi and Vikram, he said that the audiences would have to wait to know the same till they watch the film on the big screen, adding that the makers have ntentionally kept it a secret

The action thriller, which had the working title of Thalapathy 67 as it is Vijay's 67th film, features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Mysskin. The music and background score has been done by Anirudh Ravichander, who made his big Bollywood debut recently with Jawan.

READ | Vishal reveals he was offered role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, says he wants to direct Thalapathy Vijay in his film

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE