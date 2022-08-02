Laal Singh Chaddha star Naga Chaitanya reacts to Sobhita Dhulipala's name amid relationship rumours

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala/File photo

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in which he plays the character of an army officer Balaraju Bodi. His chemistry with Aamir is being hugely appreciated in the trailer and promotional videos released by the makers.

Naga's personal life has also been in the news since he separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year and now, his name is being linked with the Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. In a recent interview when Siddharth Kannan, the Thank You star was asked the first thought that comes to his mind on hearing Sobhita's name. Chaitanya first just laughed a little and then said, "I'm just going to smile."

In another recent interview, the actor even spoke about his split with Samantha and added that he and his ex-wife have moved on in their personal lives. Talking to the Times of India, he said, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”



Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Advait Chandan directorial is an official remake of Tom Hanks' multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump released in 1994. It is set to release in cinemas on August 11 and will clash with Aanand L. Rai's Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the leads.