Aamir Khan reacts to 40-year-old Mona Singh playing his mom in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'agar main Mona hota toh...'

Aamir Khan-Laal Singh Chaddha-Mona SIngh/File photos

Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for a release on August 11. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir Khan recently spoke to reporters in Mumbai about several topics inlcuidng how the makers and he are being trolled for casting actress Mona Singh in the role of his mother in the film.

For the unversed, Mona Singh (40) will be sen playing 57-year-old Aamir Khan's mother Mrs Chaddha in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks played the lead role in it.

Reacting to a question about Mona SIngh playing his mother in the film despite the huge age gap, Aamir said that the actress has done a beautiful job in the film and questioning her on the basis of age is unfair. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Aamir told the reporters, "I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I'm looking 103, which I'm supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specific kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage. (What is age specific for an actor? It is the beauty of the actor to look any age on the screen despite their real age)."

"Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh main bohut disturb ho jata (What are you saying? This is Mona Singh's brilliance. When you see her in the film then you will think that she is looking very young. You will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are taking away the good work that she's done. This is wrong. Had I been in her shoes I would have been very disturbed)," he added.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan also finally spoke his mind on the "Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" trend on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The film is getting flak on social media for comments that the actor made about India a few years ago. This resulted in many asking for a boycott of the film.

When asked if such campaigns against his films make upset him, Aamir said that it makes him "sad". The superstar said, "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

At a recent press event, he was questioned about the calls for boycott when he said: "Please, don't boycott my film."

Twitter users went down memory lane to dig up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on Twitter.

In 2015, Aamir made a controversial statement in an interview. He said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Chaitanya Akkineni.