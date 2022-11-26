Search icon
Khakee The Bihar Chapter Twitter review: Netizens hail Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary starrer, call it 'wow series'

Starring Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is streaming on Netflix India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

Khakee The Bihar Chapter/Twitter

Produced by Neeraj Pandey of Baby and Special 26 fame, the crime thriller series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has been released on Netflix on November 25. Starring Karan Tacker as the cop Amit Lodha and Avinash Tiwary as the gangster Chandan Mahto, the series has been receiving great reviews from critics and audiences.

Set in the early 2000s in Bihar, the show is based on the real IPS officer Amit Lodha and his book Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. The show has been hailed as a 'masterpiece' by Twitter users and here's how other users have reacted to the series.

One Twitter user called it a 'wow series', while another wrote, "From casting to cinematography to acting to dialogue everything was just awesome. Complete package. @NetflixIndia amazing job as always. @Ipsamitlodha7 you are a true motivation sir for all youngsters. Hats off to you sir and mam."

Another tweet read, "#KhakeeTheBiharChapter on @NetflixIndia is a unique gangster crime drama that traces the rise of a gangster through the eyes of Police and their struggles to preserve law enforcement in one of the toughest terrains. Some great characters and direction make it a great binge."

READ | Who was Chandan Mahto, the gangster featured in Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter?

"Not your usual gangster saga #KhakeeTheBiharChapter. Gripping, great story, and great acting. I watched episode 1 & there is not one abusive word, not one vulgar scene. It does a great job of not making caricatures of cops or Biharis", wrote another user on the micro-blogging platform. "#KhakeeTheBiharChapter is too familiar investigative drama with limited twists. But it means tight screenplay. Neeraj Pandey just bagged another masterpiece in his pocket", read another tweet.

Apart from the two main leads, the series also stars Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, and Vinay Pathak among others.

