Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, a super cop drama from Netflix India, is ready to captivate viewers. The web series by Neeraj Pandey is based on a timespan of IPS officer Amit Lodha's life that was narrated in his book The Bihar Diaries. The police officer's time spent in one of Bihar's crime-ridden villages is described in the book, along with how he was able to apprehend one of the most dreaded gangsters in the region.
1. Amit Lodhi grew up idolising officers
Amit Lodha learned as a young man that the civil services had the ability to give the voiceless in society the advocacy they so desperately needed. Since his mother's father was an IAS officer, he grew up idolising officers.
2. Amit Lodha cleared IIT exam
Lodha decided to pursue education and passed the IIT exams on his first try. He began to battle the "inferiority complex" that had taken control of him as he entered IIT Delhi.
3. Cleared UPSC exam in 1998
His life changed for the better at this point when he made the decision to prepare for the UPSC exam. In comparison to his peers, the officer from the 1988 batch succesed for being a true "public officer." He would request that anyone who wanted to call him straight on his landline do so at any time.
4. Amit Lodha worked with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar
Amit Lodha launched the Sambhav initiative after being transferred to Bihar in order to spark local initiatives and to maximise the possibility of the state's youth. Along with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, he played a key role in establishing the Bharat Ke Veer fund, which supported the families of martyrs.
5. IPS received Police Gallantry Medal
After a few years, he received the Police Gallantry Medal after successfully solving a Naxal case and surviving an encounter. But what really made him a national celebrity was when he captured the "Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura."
The unnamed gangster had a number of murder investigations against him. Following a chase across several states that lasted almost three months, Lodha was able to capture the criminal thanks to his bravery and intelligent.
6. Amit Lodha second book 'Life in the Uniform'
The officer, who was born in Rajasthan, is currently an inspector general (IG) of the police. He also received the Police Medal for Acts of bravery, the Internal Security Medal, and the President's Police Medal for Outstanding Service while serving.
After his first book's success, Lodha also wrote a second one last year, titled Life in the Uniform.
