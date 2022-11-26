Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village

5/6

After a few years, he received the Police Gallantry Medal after successfully solving a Naxal case and surviving an encounter. But what really made him a national celebrity was when he captured the "Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura."

The unnamed gangster had a number of murder investigations against him. Following a chase across several states that lasted almost three months, Lodha was able to capture the criminal thanks to his bravery and intelligent.