Who was 'Chandan Mahto', the supervillain featured in Netflix's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter? (Photo: Netflix)

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, a 7-episode web series has been released on Netflix. The show tells the story of the rivalry between 'super cop' Amit Lodha and 'super villain' Chandan Mahto. It is a true story based on the book written by IPS Officer Amit Lodh. The web series shows how Bihar’s most dangerous criminal was caught.

Since its release on Friday, Chandan Mahto, who is the main antagonist in the series, has become the talk of the town. And fans are curious to know about Mahto who once terrorized Bihar. The character of Chandan Mahto is played by actor Avinash Tiwary, while Amit Lodha is played by Karan Tacker.

Who was Chandan Mahto?

Chandan Mahto's character is based on the real-life gangster Pintu Mahto who was a dreaded gangster of the notorious Ashok Mahto gang. The criminal gang, which was active in Bihar, was led by Ashok Mahto and included Pintu Mahto. Pinto was involved in multiple killings, including the brutal murder of former veteran Congress MP Rajo Singh.

Pintu was wanted in as many as 30 cases of murder and abduction, including the Nawada jailbreak in 2002 when he and his accomplices had escaped after killing two policemen.

The web series is about a righteous cop who pursues a merciless criminal in Bihar and finds himself navigating a deadly chase and a moral battle mired in corruption.

Check the trailer here: