KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Analysts predict Yash's film to beat RRR day 1 earnings

Rocking star Yash is all set to make a blast at the box office with KGF Chapter 2, and his swag has already smitten the globe. Talking about the Day 1 advance booking, the film is expected to collect a minimum of Rs 25 crores nett from the advance tickets, and it will surpass KGF 1 collection on the first day itself. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about the monstrous pre-release buzz and said, "#KGFChapter2 (Hindi) Advance Booking crosses Rs 25 cr nett for the opening day... Film has recorded second highest advance booking of all time after #Baahubali2... Day-1 collection is going to surpass Rs 40 cr nett mark & will take a shot at ₹ 45-50 cr opening."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also assured us exclusively that KGF Chapter 2 will surpass Rajamouli's RRR opening day, and the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) on the opening day itself. "KGF Chapter 1 Hindi version collected 40-45 crores in its lifetime, and going by the earth-shattering advance booking records, KGF Chapter 2 will definitely cross chapter 1 lifetime collection on the first day by earning a minimum of Rs 43-45 crores from North India."

India’s most anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is already making headlines for its release on April 14, 2022. To keep fans happy and excited, the makers of the film on Wednesday treated them with a single from the forthcoming release. KGF Chapter 2's song Sulthan was dropped today and it wouldn't to wrong to say that it is a euphony to ears. Yash's charm and allure have taken over the song and the film. The fast-paced track infuses energy. KGF Chapter 2's songs have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it is believed that the Prashanth Neel directorial has a well-crafted playlist.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.