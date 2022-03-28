KGF: Chapter 2 trailer breaks records, crosses 109 million views in 24 hours

The trailer for 'KGF: Chapter 2' launched recently in Bengaluru, indicating that the film will be one of the best in recent memory.

While the public, particularly fans of Yash, are raving about the excellent cinematography, explosive action, and unforeseen route that the sequel is taking, they can't stop complimenting the cast, which includes veteran Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

It's no surprise that the big action film set a record by becoming the most-watched Indian trailer in 24 hours, with 109 million views across five languages.

Sharing the big news on social media, the makers proudly mentioned, "Records.. Records.. Records.. Rocky don't like it, He avoids, But Records likes Rocky! He Cannot avoid it. 109 plus million views in 24 hours Kannada: 18M Telugu: 20M Hindi: 51M Tamil: 12M Malayalam: 8M #KGFChapter2Trailer #KGFChapter2".

Chapter 1 shattered all Indian film records and expectations with its thrilling storyline, mind-blowing action sequences, upbeat soundtrack, and outstanding acting.

. With the recent trailer release delivering another insight into the action-packed movie and superb performances, the anticipation for the film has reached a peak.



Rocky's journey to control the Kolar Gold Fields is chronicled in Chapter 2, as is his battle to safeguard his kingdom from Adheera and Prime Minister Ramika Sen. The beautiful cinematography, explosive action, and surprising route that the sequel is headed towards has the audience completely enthralled! Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon's outstanding performances have lifted the stakes to an entirely new level.

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is a Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label, and will be released worldwide on April 14, 2022.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are distributing the film in North Indian markets.

