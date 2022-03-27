KGF Chapter 2 trailer: Yash-Sanjay Dutt's face-off, Ravi Basrur's music give goosebumps

The much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 trailer is out, and it gives a glimpse of the epic war between Rocky (Yash), Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon). As expected the film's first look will leave you craving for more, as it is full of eye-popping action, filled with an adrenaline rush, pitch-perfect machoism, and Ravi Basrur's hair-raising background score. Rocky's one-liner, "Violence, violence, violence... I don't like it, I avoid. But... violence likes me...I can't avoid," will be a rage on social media.

Here's the trailer

Chapter 2 continues from its prequel, and it showcases Rocky's journey to rule the Kolar Gold Fields, and his battle to protect his kingdom from Adheera, and Prime Minister Ramika Sen. Audience are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for! Fantastic performances by Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have raised the expectations to another level altogether! As we inch closer to the release of the mammoth entertainer, everyone is excited about the franchise's climax. The anticipation for the movie has reached a crescendo with the recent trailer release giving another glimpse into the action-packed movie and amazing performances! The 2 minutes 57 seconds trailer is full of whistle-worthy moments. The film will be a rage at the box office, and it will certainly break multiple records. KGF part one was released on 21 December 2018, and the film turned out to be a pan-India blockbuster. The film has turned Kannada star Yash, into a pan-India movie star, and his character Rocky has gained a cult following in these years.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.