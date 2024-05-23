Twitter
SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction
The Indian Premier League 2024 season is nearing its climax, with just one game separating us from the grand finale. The upcoming match on Friday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will determine which team will earn the opportunity to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final showdown on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have showcased an impressive performance throughout this season. However, their hopes were dampened when Kolkata Knight Riders outperformed them in the 1st qualifier match, securing a spot in the final. SRH is determined to view this setback as a mere hiccup and is focused on delivering their best performance against Rajasthan Royals to secure their place in the finals.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a series of defeats before their remarkable comeback in the eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite a challenging run chase, Sanju Samson and his team displayed resilience and composure, securing a spot in the 2nd qualifier match.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2 

Date & Time: May 24, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Travis Head (Vice captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravi Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RR My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Avesh Khan

