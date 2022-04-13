KGF Chapter 2: Makers drop new song Sulthan starring Yash, fast-paced track infuses energy

India’s most anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is already making headlines for its release on April 14, 2022. To keep fans happy and excited, the makers of the film on Wednesday treated them with a single from the forthcoming release.

KGF: Chapter 2's song Sulthan was dropped today and it wouldn't to wrong to say that it is a euphony to ears. Yash's charm and allure have taken over the song and the film. The fast-paced track infuses energy.

KGF Chapter 2's songs have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it is believed that the Prashanth Neel directorial has a well-crafted playlist.

READ: Yash REACTS to whether KGF Chapter 2 will break RRR's box office record

Check out the latest song Sulthan from KGF Chapter 2 below:

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.